[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Snack Truck to Jung il Woo!
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Snack Truck to Jung il Woo!

작성 2019.03.21
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Sends a Snack Truck to Jung il Woo!
Korean actor Lee Minho sent a snack truck to his friend actor Jung il Woo's drama set.

On March 20, Jung il Woo shared some new photos on his social media account with the caption, "Thank you so much, Min ho."

In the photos, Jung il Woo stands in front of a snack truck while making a cute heart shape with his fingers.Jung il WooJung il WooNot only the snack truck was loaded with tasty snacks, but it also delivered sweet messages from Lee Minho.

Lee Minho had written, "Giving my support to Jung il Woo and the team of 'Haechi' (Jung il Woo's current drama). Thank you for your hard work. Please take good care of Jung il Woo. From Lee Minho."Jung il WooLee Minho and Jung il Woo were friends even before making debut as actors.

It was previously revealed that Lee Minho and Jung il Woo became close in their late teens when lived in the same neighborhood. 

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung il Woo Mentions His Friendship with Lee Minho Since High School

Meanwhile, Jung il Woo plays the role of a member of the royal family 'Lee Geum' in SBS' historical drama 'Haechi', and Lee Minho is expected to complete his national mandatory duty as a public service worker in May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jilwww' Instagram, 'minoz' Official Website)   

(SBS Star) 
