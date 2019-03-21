[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon Young Tears Up at the Court Hearing

Singer Jung Joon Young attended his first court hearing and delivered his official statement to the press.On March 21, Jung Joon Young appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at around 9:40 AM (KST), to attended the hearing slated for 10:30 AM (KST).Standing in front of numerous news reporters and cameras, Jung Joon Young read his official statement with teary eyes.His statement reads as follows:I am truly sorry. I have committed an unforgivable crime. I admit to all charges against me.I will accept the investigation authority's demands without any objection to follow the court's decision humbly.Once again, I bow my head in apology to the ladies who have suffered because of me, to the ladies who were victimized by secondary offense due to the baseless rumors, and to all who gave me their attention and affection throughout my career.I will continue to cooperate with the police investigation diligently, and I will live my days repenting for the sins. I am so sorry.Jung Joon Young is accused of filming sex videos of about 10 women without their consent, and sharing it with other celebrities via a group chatroom.Police are also probing the participants of the chatroom over allegations of having a collusive tie with a police director to cover up their illicit acts.The court is expected to announce its decision for Jung Joon Young's arrest warrant later today.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)