SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon Young Tears Up at the Court Hearing
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Joon Young Tears Up at the Court Hearing

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.21 11:26 수정 2019.03.21 11:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
Singer Jung Joon Young attended his first court hearing and delivered his official statement to the press.

On March 21, Jung Joon Young appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at around 9:40 AM (KST), to attended the hearing slated for 10:30 AM (KST).
[영상] 정준영 영장실질심사Standing in front of numerous news reporters and cameras, Jung Joon Young read his official statement with teary eyes.

His statement reads as follows:

I am truly sorry. I have committed an unforgivable crime. I admit to all charges against me. 

I will accept the investigation authority's demands without any objection to follow the court's decision humbly. 

Once again, I bow my head in apology to the ladies who have suffered because of me, to the ladies who were victimized by secondary offense due to the baseless rumors, and to all who gave me their attention and affection throughout my career.

I will continue to cooperate with the police investigation diligently, and I will live my days repenting for the sins. I am so sorry.
정준영 법원 출석Jung Joon Young is accused of filming sex videos of about 10 women without their consent, and sharing it with other celebrities via a group chatroom.

Police are also probing the participants of the chatroom over allegations of having a collusive tie with a police director to cover up their illicit acts.

The court is expected to announce its decision for Jung Joon Young's arrest warrant later today.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호