[SBS Star] MXM·Park Woo Jin·Lee Dae Hwi to Debut Together in May

BRANDNEW MUSIC labelmates―Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun of boy group MXM and Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae Hwi of disbanded project group Wanna One announced their official debut as a group.On March 20, Lim Young Min, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Woo Jin, and Lee Dae Hwi sat down for a live broadcast to interact with their fans.During the live broadcast, the boys talked about their upcoming group debut.Lee Dae Hwi broached to talk, "I had said that I would be back before the weather's too hot, and now our official date has been decided. I can't tell you the exact date, but we will be debuting in May."Lim Young Min said, "The moment we've all been waiting for came rather quickly. I hope you're excited for May."Lee Dae Hwi added, "Many fans have waited for a long time, and so have we. I didn't think we would be able to debut so soon, but we ended up preparing it faster thanks to the huge love and support from all of you."The four boys also shared their hope to win 'Rookie of the Year' award at various year-end award ceremonies.They said, "We want to promote hard with a rookie mindset, showing you good performances, and win a rookie award. We've discussed this before while we were practicing. We will do our best."Back in January, BRANDNEW MUSIC announced that they had established an exclusive team solely dedicated to their group debut.(Credit= BRANDNEW MUSIC, Mnet, SWING Entertainment, 'BRANDNEW MUSIC' V LIVE)(SBS Star)