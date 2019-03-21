SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Cheers for BTS at 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Gum Cheers for BTS at 'LOVE YOURSELF' in Hong Kong

Korean actor Park Bo Gum was spotted at K-pop boy group BTS' concert in Hong Kong.

On March 20, the first day of BTS' ongoing world concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' took place at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, Hong Kong.

According to fans who saw Park Bo Gum at the venue, he blended so well with ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) that a lot of them did not notice him for quite some time.
 
They said that he had brought ARMY BOMB (BTS' official light stick) with him and shook about it in the air just like all the other fans around him.

He also held a banner written 'Tae' in the middle of the concert to show support for his close friend V (Kim Tae-hyung).Park Bo GumAs Park Bo Gum was in Hong Kong for his fan meeting 'Good Day' on March 16, it is assumed that he decided to stay a couple more days in Hong Kong to attend BTS' concert before heading back home.Park Bo GumEver since Park Bo Gum and V first met at KBS' music show 'Music Bank' when Park Bo Gum was hosting the show, they have been building lots of great memories together.

Not only they always show support for one another, but also frequently go on a trip and spend time with each other despite their hectic life.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
