[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals the Reason Why He Keeps Buying Clothes from the Same Brand
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals the Reason Why He Keeps Buying Clothes from the Same Brand

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN explained the reason why he has been only wearing the outfits from one specific brand.

On March 20, JIN held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.
JINOn this day, JIN shared what he has been up to while eating various kinds of food starting from instant noodles to steak.
JINWhilst talking about the clothes he wears on a daily basis, JIN said, "My mom asked me why do I keep wearing the outfits from the same brand. So I just said, 'because it's pretty'."
JINJIN continued, "That's also true, but the real reason is that when I shop there, I don't have to go elsewhere. They have a lot of pretty ones."
JINHe added, "It's like this. When some people go to a store to get some milk, they just buy the milk and go home. That's me. I think I don't have enough energy go to another store."

But then, JIN suddenly had some sort of realization and started talking about the way he spends his money.
JINJIN said, "My characters from the game I play, they have a lot of fancy outfits. They wear more expensive clothes than I do."
JINHe continued, "I think it's a problem. My characters wear better clothes than me... But why don't I buy something nice for myself?"
JINJIN added, "I'm going to take off some of their clothes and weapons, and start making investments for myself. Yeah. I should do that."

After seeing JIN's live broadcast, his fans commented, "I'm with you. I totally get what you're talking about.", "Well at least that brand suits him perfectly.", "Just out of curiosity, what kind of game does he play?", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for its comeback next month.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
