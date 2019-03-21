[SBS Star] "Is That Photoshopped?" WOOSEOK X KUANLIN Surprise Everyone with Their Height

A recent video of K-pop boy group PENTAGON's member WOOSEOK and Lai Kuanlin is fooling many into thinking that it is photoshopped.On March 19, CUBE Entertainment's new unit WOOSEOK X KUANLIN appeared on MBC MUSIC's television show 'Weekly Idol', which is hosted by entertainers Nam Chang-hee, Hwang Kwang-hee, and Cho Se-ho.In this episode, the three hosts warmly welcomed WOOSEOK and Lai Kuanlin to the studio, and the two guys stood next to them while having a chat.Compared to the hosts though, WOOSEOK and Lai Kuanlin looked extremely tall.This was because WOOSEOK is 189cm (6.2ft) and Lai Kuanlin is 183cm (6ft), but the hosts are all around 173cm (5.7ft).Their height difference was so huge that it almost looked like the whole video was photoshopped.The most liked comment under this video was, "Is this really not photoshopped? It looks like they are Gulliver and tiny people from the novel 'Gulliver's Travels'!"Although a lot of people knew that WOOSEOK and Lai Kuanlin were tall individuals, they could not hide their surprise after watching this episode of 'Weekly Idol'.Meanwhile, WOOSEOK X KUANLIN debuted with an album '9801' on March 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC MUSIC Weekly Idol)(SBS Star)