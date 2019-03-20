SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Shares What It Was Like Filming a Drama with Han Ji Min
Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk shared what it was like working with actress Han Ji Min.

On March 20, Nam Joo Hyuk sat down for an interview to discuss his romance drama 'Dazzling', which ended just the day before.

During the interview, Nam Joo Hyuk mentioned how helpful Han Ji Min was throughout shooting.

Nam Joo Hyuk revealed, "I feel so grateful that I got to work with Ji Min. I had the shortest acting experience there, so I felt so nervous at first."

He continued, "Ji Min kindly approached and helped me to relax. I'm guessing that is one of the reasons why our characters showed off such a great chemistry."Nam Joo HyukThen, Nam Joo Hyuk revealed that he cried a lot while watching the last episode.

The actor explained, "I was just happy that Jun-ha (Nam Joo Hyuk's character) and Hye-ja (Han Ji Min's character) met again. I think I really absorbed myself in acting Jun-ha." 

He added, "I've learned a lot while shooting this drama. It helped to firm my attitude towards life. I would like to become the kind of actor who the audience can laugh and cry to."Nam Joo HyukNam Joo HyukMeanwhile, Nam Joo Hyuk confirmed to lead Netflix's upcoming original series 'Ahn Eun-young, the School Nurse' (literal title) with actress Jung Yu-mi.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Dazzling)

(SBS Star)   
