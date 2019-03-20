[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Stunning Visual Shines Through All the Covers

It seems like nothing can possibly hide K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's breathtaking beauty.
Recently, Cha Eun-woo was spotted at Incheon International Airport with his fellow ASTRO members after returning from their overseas schedule.
Cha Eun-woo was seen completely covering up his face with a bucket hat and a big mask.
Although the two items were supposed to cover him up from his bare face after a tired flight, his fans were stunned by only the slight revealing of his handsome face.
They commented, "Nothing comes in Cha Eun-woo's way. He's just on a different level.", "I see no difference with or without makeup! So perfect.", and many more.
Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo was recently confirmed to join MBC's new historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).
(Credit= Online Community, Fantagio)
(SBS Star)
Recently, Cha Eun-woo was spotted at Incheon International Airport with his fellow ASTRO members after returning from their overseas schedule.
Cha Eun-woo was seen completely covering up his face with a bucket hat and a big mask.
Although the two items were supposed to cover him up from his bare face after a tired flight, his fans were stunned by only the slight revealing of his handsome face.
They commented, "Nothing comes in Cha Eun-woo's way. He's just on a different level.", "I see no difference with or without makeup! So perfect.", and many more.
Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo was recently confirmed to join MBC's new historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).
(Credit= Online Community, Fantagio)
(SBS Star)