[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo's Stunning Visual Shines Through All the Covers

It seems like nothing can possibly hide K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo's breathtaking beauty.Recently, Cha Eun-woo was spotted at Incheon International Airport with his fellow ASTRO members after returning from their overseas schedule.Cha Eun-woo was seen completely covering up his face with a bucket hat and a big mask.Although the two items were supposed to cover him up from his bare face after a tired flight, his fans were stunned by only the slight revealing of his handsome face.They commented, "Nothing comes in Cha Eun-woo's way. He's just on a different level.", "I see no difference with or without makeup! So perfect.", and many more.Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo was recently confirmed to join MBC's new historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' (literal translation).(Credit= Online Community, Fantagio)(SBS Star)