[SBS Star] B.I·Park Woo Jin·YERI·MINA to Visit Thailand for 'Law of the Jungle'
작성 2019.03.20 17:42
[SBS Star] B.I·Park Woo Jin·YERI·MINA to Visit Thailand for Law of the Jungle
K-pop boy group iKON's B.I, disbanded boy group Wanna One's Park Woo Jin, girl groups Red Velvet's YERI, and gugudan's MINA are heading to Thailand to film 'Law of the Jungle'.

On March 20, the production team of SBS' reality-documentary show 'Law of the Jungle' revealed that B.I, Park Woo Jin, YERI, and MINA have confirmed to join the upcoming season of the show.

The production team said, "Park Woo Jin, MINA, and the rest of the cast will be heading to Thailand for the first half of our new season in Thailand soon."
Park Woo Jin, MINAThey continued, "B.I and YERI will appear in the second half of the season, so they will be leaving Korea at a later time."

The team added that the exact air date for this season has not been confirmed yet.B.I, YERI'Law of the Jungle' is led by comedian Kim Byung-man, and it features Kim Byung-man and his 'tribe' of celebrities, surviving in remote locations around the world.

First aired in October 2011, 'Law of the Jungle' is SBS' one of the longest-aired shows out of the shows that are currently broadcast. Law of the JungleLaw of the Jungle(Lee Narin, Credit= Jellyfish Entertainment, YG Entertainment, SWING Entertainment, SM Entertainment, SBS Law of the Jungle) 

(SBS Star)  
