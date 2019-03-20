SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Becomes a Professional Art Curator in Her New Drama
[SBS Star] Park Min Young Becomes a Professional Art Curator in Her New Drama

Actress Park Min Young showed off her chic and professional side in the publicity stills for her upcoming drama.

On March 20, the production team of tvN's new drama 'Her Private Life' released the first batch of publicity stills of the drama's female lead, Park Min Young.
Park Min YoungPark Min YoungIn the released stills, Park Min Young completely transformed herself into a talented art curator 'Sung Duk-mi'.

Park Min Young showed the professional side of her character with chic, colorful suits and her confident demeanor.
Park Min YoungPark Min Young shared, "The first day of filming is always heart-fluttering and exciting. I thought a lot about how to portray 'Sung Duk-mi', someone who is both sloppy and professional."

She continued, "I will do my best so that everyone waiting for 'Her Private Life' can have an enjoyable time (while watching the drama)."
Park Min YoungThe first episode of 'Her Private Life' is scheduled to be aired on April 10.

(Credit= tvN Her Private Life)

(SBS Star)
