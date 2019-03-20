[SBS Star] Images that Show How BTS Looks in Unphotoshopped Photos Taken with Mobile Phones

When K-pop stars perform at concerts or attend events, some fans take pictures of them with professional cameras and lenses.Most of the time, these fans go and take pictures of their favorite stars whichever, wherever, and whenever official schedules take place, including overseas schedules.Other fans called them 'fansite/homepage masters', as they often share their pictures on their own website or social media later on.As they use expensive equipment, their pictures always turn out unbelievably great.They also photoshop their pictures to some degree to make their favorite stars look better in them.While many fans love pictures taken by fansite/homepage masters, they love pictures taken with mobile phones for a different reason.It is because fans believe that pictures taken with mobile phones are closer to how K-pop stars actually look in real life.These pictures are considered to be more realistic, as uploaders usually do not photoshop them.They just cannot photoshop them the way fansite/homepage masters do it, because their pictures are not as high-quality as theirs and they do not have the kind of skills.A lot of people would agree that it is not easy to look good in pictures by mobile phone cameras, even when you are posing for them.However, there is a group of guys who basically slay them, and they are the members of K-pop boy group BTS.Have a look at these photos below and see if you agree!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, '_slowbutsteady' Twitter)(SBS Star)