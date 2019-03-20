SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sojin Writes About Girl's Day's Future Following Her Contract with New Agency
Sojin of K-pop girl group Girl's Day left a heartfelt letter to her fans in light of her transition into an actress.

On March 19, it was announced that Sojin has signed with an acting agency Noon Company.

Following the news, Sojin took her personal social media account to talk about her new beginnings.
SojinHer letter reads as follows:

Hello, this is Sojin.

I'm writing this letter so that our DAI5Ys (Girl's Day's fan club) won't be surprised and worried at the news that I'll be working with a new company.

It's already been nine years since I met Yura, Minah, and Hyeri who are like the most precious gift in the world with the name Girl's Day in 2010.

First, I want to thank DAI5Ys and everyone who always supported me with love as Girl's Day's Sojin during the precious nine years. 

Since the moment Girl's Day began up until now, the members and I have talked a lot and cared for each other.

Even while I was deciding on a new company, they thought over the decision with me.

I'm grateful for the members who have always helped me to make a good decision.
Girl's DayNow it's time to start a difficult talk. I really wanted to apologize to fans who waited for us, for temporarily putting down the title of Girl's Day.

However, I really don't think Girl's Day is over. We're just putting it on pause, so please wait until the day we can be together again although it may take a long time.

I pray and hope that each member, including myself, will spend time doing the best in our respective positions, so that we can deliver a welcoming announcement through a good opportunity.

I was able to come this far thanks to you all, and I will repay you by spending some fruitful time since I've earned the opportunity and courage to take on a new journey.

Now, I will start a different chapter of my story as 'Park Sojin'. I love you, thank you, and I'm sorry.

This was Sojin. Please love me till the end. Thank you.

(Credit= 'ssozi_sojin' Instagram, 'dai5y.gsd' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
