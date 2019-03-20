SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yongsan-gu Office Denies Suspicions of Providing Special Treatment to BIGBANG T.O.P
[SBS Star] Yongsan-gu Office Denies Suspicions of Providing Special Treatment to BIGBANG T.O.P

Following the reports suspecting T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG receiving special treatment while serving his alternative military duty, Yongsan-gu Office has denied the issue.

On March 19, it was revealed that T.O.P took in total of 19 days of sick leaves since he started working at Yongsan-gu Office as a public service worker on January 26, 2018.

MBC reported that T.O.P had taken three times as many sick leaves as the average, and four times as many days that were right next to and/or in between vacation days.
T.O.PIn response, a source from Yongsan-gu Office stated, "In the case of a public service worker requesting for sick leaves and also wanting to take for workdays off, he is required to submit a document of the doctor's diagnosis. However, T.O.P did not take sick leaves for four consecutive days. Since the four days he took off included the weekend, he did not have to submit the document."

The source added, "If a worker wants to take three or less days of sick leaves, he has to submit the confirmation of treatment, prescription, or a doctor's note. We've checked on T.O.P's dates of sick leave, and he submitted all the required documents."
T.O.PMeanwhile, T.O.P is expected to finish his alternative military service in June.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
