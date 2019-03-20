[SBS Star] NCT DOYOUNG's Completely Different Reaction to "You Are So Good-looking" in 2016 & 2019

DOYOUNG debuted as a member of K-pop boy group NCT in 2016.For a while after his debut, DOYOUNG became shy whenever people would look at him all at once.It was probably due to the fact that DOYOUNG was not used to getting a lot of attention from many people at the same time.DOYOUNG especially became shy when fans would say, "DOYOUNG, you are so good-looking!"To this, he would usually laugh and tell them to stop in embarrassment.It is 2019 now, which means it had been about three years since DOYOUNG's debut.Does DOYOUNG still get shy when fans tell him that he is good-looking?Surprisingly, that is no longer the case; he playfully smiles with confidence instead.It seemed DOYOUNG got used to the attention for the past several years that he is now able to respond to fans' remarks without feeling shy.The dramatic change in DOYOUNG's reaction to the same remark in 2016 and 2019 is making many laugh.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)