[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN Reveals Why He Is So Strict to Himself When It Comes to Eating

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee revealed why he is so strict to himself about the kinds of food that he consumes.On March 19 episode of SBS' 'Han Bam', the team of the show was seen meeting TAEMIN before his second solo concert 'T1001101' began.On this day, TAEMIN sat down for an interview and took time to answer some questions about himself.When asked how he maintains his health and figure, TAEMIN answered, "I'm the youngest member of the group, but I care about my body more than any other SHINee members."He explained, "I avoid eating instant and unhealthy foods. You know all those tasty foods like pizza, hamburgers, and fried chicken? They are very bad for you. It's so unfair!"Then, the interviewer asked, "Why are your reasons for doing that though? Isn't it difficult?"TAEMIN answered, "As a K-pop idol, I believe my body is the most important asset that I have. I am quite hard on myself, but I always want to perform in the best condition."Meanwhile, TAEMIN's solo concert 'T1001101' attracted in total of approximately 15,000 audience over three days.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)