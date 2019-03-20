[SBS Star] 'Burning Sun' Employee 'Anna' Tests Positive for Illicit Drugs

The woman known as 'Anna', a Chinese MD (promoter) of the club 'Burning Sun', tested positive for multiple drugs.On March 19, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed that traces of illegal drugs were found in the MD's hair.Her hair and urine were tested for drugs by the police agency's narcotics unit and the results from her hair came positive for ecstasy and ketamine.According to police, 'Anna' testified that some Chinese customers brought the drugs into 'Burning Sun', and that the drugs were not distributed by the club to its VIP customers.The police will extend the probe to investigate the scale of the Chinese customers who used drugs with 'Anna', and if other club employees knew about the suspicion of drug trafficking.'Anna' will go through another round of questioning where the police will investigate from whom and how exactly she obtained drugs.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)