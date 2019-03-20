SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Gets Emotional While Informing Fans that One of His Pets 'Odeng' Died
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Gets Emotional While Informing Fans that One of His Pets 'Odeng' Died

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.20 10:44 수정 2019.03.20 10:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Gets Emotional While Informing Fans that One of His Pets Odeng Died
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN teared up while telling fans that one of his sugar gliders 'Odeng' died recently.

On March 19, JIN held a 'Eat JIN' live broadcast session.

Towards the end of the broadcast, JIN commented, "Many of you have asked me about 'Gookmul' and 'Odeng' today."

JIN continued, "Okay, so my mom is taking good care of Gookmul at the moment. And Odeng..."BTSHe hesitantly began to explain, "Odeng fell from his cage. The vet said that it was an unlucky case. If Odeng had fallen from a higher spot, Odeng would have been able to land well."

After a long pause, JIN said with a shaky voice, "Odeng is with 'Jjanggu' and 'Oemook' now."

Jjangggu was JIN's dog and Oemook was another sugar glider that he had, and both of them had died some time ago.BTSJIN teared up after that, then wrapped up his live broadcast by saying, "I'm sorry for ruining the mood. It was all fun, then... I promise to be more cheerful next time. Bye."

JIN looked truly heartbroken, and his sadness also broke fans' hearts.

After the live broadcast, they have been sharing posts with a hashtag #WeLoveYouJin.
 
Meanwhile, BTS is recently announced to release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호