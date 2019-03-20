[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Gets Emotional While Informing Fans that One of His Pets 'Odeng' Died

i just saw jin breaking the new to us on vlive about odeng,, you can hear the pain in his voice but i hope he knows he can take his time to mourn and we'll support him bc every kind of loss is hard:( #weloveyoujin pic.twitter.com/8sEZMnquHo — ？steph？metlife (@fruitikth) 2019년 3월 19일

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN teared up while telling fans that one of his sugar gliders 'Odeng' died recently.On March 19, JIN held a 'Eat JIN' live broadcast session.Towards the end of the broadcast, JIN commented, "Many of you have asked me about 'Gookmul' and 'Odeng' today."JIN continued, "Okay, so my mom is taking good care of Gookmul at the moment. And Odeng..."He hesitantly began to explain, "Odeng fell from his cage. The vet said that it was an unlucky case. If Odeng had fallen from a higher spot, Odeng would have been able to land well."After a long pause, JIN said with a shaky voice, "Odeng is with 'Jjanggu' and 'Oemook' now."Jjangggu was JIN's dog and Oemook was another sugar glider that he had, and both of them had died some time ago.JIN teared up after that, then wrapped up his live broadcast by saying, "I'm sorry for ruining the mood. It was all fun, then... I promise to be more cheerful next time. Bye."JIN looked truly heartbroken, and his sadness also broke fans' hearts.After the live broadcast, they have been sharing posts with a hashtag #WeLoveYouJin.Meanwhile, BTS is recently announced to release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)