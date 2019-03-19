[SBS Star] Shin Mina to Make a Small Screen Comeback in Two Years

Korean actress Shin Mina has confirmed to lead a drama for the first time in two years.On March 19, the production team of JTBC's upcoming drama 'Executive Assistant' revealed that Shin Mina has confirmed to join the drama as the main female character.Not too long ago, it was announced that actor Lee Jung Jae has decided to take the role of the male lead.'Executive Assistant' is about politicians dangerously controlling the world behind the spotlight.Shin Mina will transform herself into 'Kang Seon-young', a newly-elected member of the National Assembly.She receives respect from women for breaking through the glass ceiling, but is not too welcomed by executive assistants.Lee Jung Jae will play the role of a powerful executive assistant named 'Jang Tae-joon', who serves for a member of Kang Seon-young's rival party.Since a romance drama 'With You' in 2017, Shin Mina was only seen in films and commercials.'Executive Assistant' will mark her return on small screen in about two years.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Executive Assistant' is scheduled to be aired in May.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)