[SBS Star] "BTS Effect" Big Hit Entertainment Sees 132% Profit Increase in 2018

2018 was a great year for not only K-pop boy group BTS, but also for the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment.On March 19, Big Hit Entertainment publicized their audit report and business performance for the year 2018.For the 2018 fiscal year, Big Hit Entertainment's total revenue was 214.2 billion won (approximately 190 million dollars),operating profits were 64.1 billion won (approximately 57 million dollars), and net profits were 50.2 billion won (approximately 44 million won).Compared to 2017, there was a 132 percent increase in total revenue, a 97 percent increase in operating profits, and a 105 percent increase in net profits―the highest result in the company's history.This notable growth can be attributed to BTS' stellar growth within the year: 'LOVE YOURSELF' world tour, music and content sales, merchandise sales, publication sales, and more.A representative from Big Hit Entertainment stated, "Continuing from 2017, 2018 was the year when BTS has shown its record-breaking performance actively being engaged in our business aspects."The representative added, "We are continuously pursuing changes to improve our performances, aiming to innovate the music industry's business model. We have also reached an important milestone of discovering new business model."Meanwhile, BTS is currently busy preparing its comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' next month.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)