[SBS Star] So Jisub Successfully Greets Fans in 7 Different Asian Cities over the Past Month

Korean actor So Jisub spent a memorable time with his fans in seven different Asian cities over the past month.Recently, So Jisub returned to Korea after visiting Taipei, Chiba, Kobe, Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Manila for his Asian fan meeting tour 'Hello' that had begun on February 10.So Jisub started off all of these events by singing 'Can't Smile Without You' by Barry Manilow and it turned out there was a sweet reason behind it.So Jisub said that he chose to sing this song, because he believed he cannot smile without his fans.During the fan meeting, So Jisub took time to speak a lot about himself and give advice to fans on their concerns.Some lucky fans got to receive a special necklace made by the actor and autographed Polaroid photos as well.After wrapping up his fan meeting tour, So Jisub shared his feelings.The actor said, "It has been a great journey. I've always felt excited when going to a new city. I would like to express my gratitude to fans."He continued, "Fans told me that I made them happy with my appearance in dramas and films. It felt so great to hear that. I will pay them back with more projects in the future."After his last drama 'My Secret Terius' that he wrapped up last November, So Jisub is currently in the process of reviewing his next project.(Lee Narin, Credit= 51k, 'every04' YouTube)(SBS Star)