SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] So Jisub Successfully Greets Fans in 7 Different Asian Cities over the Past Month
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] So Jisub Successfully Greets Fans in 7 Different Asian Cities over the Past Month

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.19 16:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] So Jisub Successfully Greets Fans in 7 Different Asian Cities over the Past Month
Korean actor So Jisub spent a memorable time with his fans in seven different Asian cities over the past month.

Recently, So Jisub returned to Korea after visiting Taipei, Chiba, Kobe, Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Manila for his Asian fan meeting tour 'Hello' that had begun on February 10.

So Jisub started off all of these events by singing 'Can't Smile Without You' by Barry Manilow and it turned out there was a sweet reason behind it.

So Jisub said that he chose to sing this song, because he believed he cannot smile without his fans.
 

During the fan meeting, So Jisub took time to speak a lot about himself and give advice to fans on their concerns.

Some lucky fans got to receive a special necklace made by the actor and autographed Polaroid photos as well.So JisubAfter wrapping up his fan meeting tour, So Jisub shared his feelings.

The actor said, "It has been a great journey. I've always felt excited when going to a new city. I would like to express my gratitude to fans."

He continued, "Fans told me that I made them happy with my appearance in dramas and films. It felt so great to hear that. I will pay them back with more projects in the future."So JisubAfter his last drama 'My Secret Terius' that he wrapped up last November, So Jisub is currently in the process of reviewing his next project.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 51k, 'every04' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호