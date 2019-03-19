[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO D.O. & BAEKHYUN Win 'Best Couple' Award & Share a Kiss

D.O. and BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO showed the best bromance moment of all time.On March 16, the members of EXO attended a cosmetic brand's fan greeting event held at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium, Seoul.During the event, D.O. and BAEKHYUN won the 'Best Couple' award, and reenacted their past kiss.It was EXO's fan meeting back in 2017, when D.O. gave BAEKHYUN an affectionate kiss on his forehead.BAEKHYUN gave D.O. a kiss this time, saying, "D.O., close your eyes. I'll make it quick."After the forehead kiss, BAEKHYUN said, "I ate his soul."You can watch their adorable moment below.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'sinabro_930112' Twitter, 'Heasoo' YouTube)(SBS Star)