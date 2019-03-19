[SBS Star] VIDEO: The Police Secures Evidence of SEUNGRI Arranging Sexual Escort Services for Foreign Investors

[LEAD]We will give you an update on police investigation from March 18, today.The police revealed that they have secured a statement that could be crucial evidence of singer SEUNGRI arranging sexual escort services for foreign investors.However, SEUNGRI denied this by stating that he had only introduced them to some women.Jeon Yeon-nam reports.[REPORT]On March 14, singer SEUNGRI Lee Seung-hyun was summoned by the police, and was questioned by them for about 16 hours.SEUNGRI said to have denied all allegations of arranging sexual escort services for foreign investors in a club 'ARENA' in Gangnam.Reporter: Did you admit your allegations regarding sexual escort services during questioning?SEUNGRI: I have given my honest answers during questioning today.Then today, the police said that they secured a statement that could be crucial evidence of Lee arranging sexual escort services.It is said that the statement was given by an insider, and it could prove Lee guilty.One representative from the police said, "We are still in the midst of investigation, so it is hard to reveal any details that were in the statement. But we were able to get vital evidence."To this declaration by the police, Lee's side responded, "Lee was just trying to introduce some women to his friends. He did not arrange sexual escort services for them."Two women were questioned over the alleged provision of sexual escort services, but they said no sexual services were provided to anyone although it is true that they were with them in 'ARENA'.Currently, the police are also investigating allegations of Lee's illegal gambling in Las Vegas in the United States, and arrangement of sexual escort services overseas.Lee, who was scheduled to join the military on March 25, applied to defer his enlistment this afternoon, but the Military Manpower Administration has asked him for more documents to proceed his request.(Translated by Lee Narin)(SBS Star)