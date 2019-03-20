SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 Boy Group Members Who Are Often Called 'Fairy'!
Most of the people come up with the terms like 'masculine', 'tough', and 'fit' when asked to describe their ideal man.

For this reason, most of the male celebrities put a lot of effort and time into getting more rugged looks and building a model-like body.

However, there are a few K-pop boy group members who turned those trend into an opportunity and succeeded in creating a niche market.

They do not pretend like they have something they actually do not have, and do not assert their masculinity in a way that is unflattering.

Instead, they try to feed off of the qualities they already have such as their cute vibe and boy-next-door charms, and utilize those assets to get their name out there as an artist.

But it is not just their looks that makes them appear so precious and lovable since every word that comes out of their mouth and every little thing they do is just unbelievably cute.

Let's take a closer look at these four boys who fluttered the public's heart with their overwhelming cuteness!

1. Ha Sung Woon of HOTSHOT
Ha Sung WoonHa Sung WoonHa Sung Woon
2. WOOZI of SEVENTEEN
WOOZIWOOZIWOOZI
3. Yang Yoseop of Highlight
Yang YoseopYang YoseopYang Yoseop
4. XIUMIN of EXO
XIUMINXIUMINXIUMIN
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
