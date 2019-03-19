[SBS Star] "It Will Always Be the Center of My Universe" SUHO Reveals What EXO Means to Him

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO revealed what his group truly means to him and his response is bringing tears to EXO-L(the name of EXO's fan club)'s eyes.On March 18, a fashion magazine GRAZIA released photos of SUHO from his recent photo shoot for the magazine's April issue.In the photos, SUHO wears different stylish clothes which highlight his masculinity, and poses in ways that boost his sexiness and great looks.After the photo shoot, SUHO sat down for an interview with the magazine.During the interview, SUHO talked about his love for acting and his group of seven years.SUHO said, "I've always loved to act, and it was an area where I wanted to get into since when I was young. For that reason, I've been acting in films and musicals recently."He added, "However, I consider myself as a member of EXO before an actor. That has never changed. I believe I get invited to fashion events, major overseas events, and people recognize me because I'm SUHO of EXO. That's why EXO will always be the center of my universe."Last year, SUHO played a role of 'Gwynplaine' in a musical 'The Man Who Laughs' and 'Jae-hee' in a film 'Student A'.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'graziakorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)