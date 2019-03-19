[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Orders Thorough Probe Into 'Burning Sun' & Jang Ja Yeon Case

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a thorough investigation into several high-profile alleged sex crime scandals.On March 18, President Moon Jae-in received reports of the cases regarding the late actress Jang Ja Yeon, the club 'Burning Sun', and former Vice-minister of Justice Kim Hak-ui.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom quoted the president, "The current leadership of the prosecution and police should stake the fate of the organizations with responsibility on clarifying the truth and becoming a law enforcement agency that can reveal its own shame to regain trust (of the citizens)."The President added, "There are cases that show extremely strong suspicions in the eyes of our citizens, but the truths haven't been discovered for a long time. If we fail to fix it, we will not be able to call this society a just one."The drug and sex scandal surrounding 'Burning Sun' involves former K-pop boy group BIGBANG member SEUNGRI who is currently facing allegations that he arranged sexual escort services for potential investors.Former Vice-minister of Justice Kim Hak-ui is expected to be reinvestigated over allegations that he raped women and received sexual services in return for business favors.Late actress Jang Ja Yeon took her own life in 2009 and left her final letter revealing that she was forced by her agency to sexually escort at least 30 men, including business/media conglomerate heads.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice announced plans to extend its special committee's investigation period by another two months until May.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)