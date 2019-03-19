SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Orders Thorough Probe Into 'Burning Sun' & Jang Ja Yeon Case
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Orders Thorough Probe Into 'Burning Sun' & Jang Ja Yeon Case

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.19 11:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] President Moon Jae-in Orders Thorough Probe Into Burning Sun & Jang Ja Yeon Case
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a thorough investigation into several high-profile alleged sex crime scandals.

On March 18, President Moon Jae-in received reports of the cases regarding the late actress Jang Ja Yeon, the club 'Burning Sun', and former Vice-minister of Justice Kim Hak-ui.
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom quoted the president, "The current leadership of the prosecution and police should stake the fate of the organizations with responsibility on clarifying the truth and becoming a law enforcement agency that can reveal its own shame to regain trust (of the citizens)."

The President added, "There are cases that show extremely strong suspicions in the eyes of our citizens, but the truths haven't been discovered for a long time. If we fail to fix it, we will not be able to call this society a just one."
SEUNGRIThe drug and sex scandal surrounding 'Burning Sun' involves former K-pop boy group BIGBANG member SEUNGRI who is currently facing allegations that he arranged sexual escort services for potential investors.
Kim Hak-uiFormer Vice-minister of Justice Kim Hak-ui is expected to be reinvestigated over allegations that he raped women and received sexual services in return for business favors.
Jang Ja YeonLate actress Jang Ja Yeon took her own life in 2009 and left her final letter revealing that she was forced by her agency to sexually escort at least 30 men, including business/media conglomerate heads.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice announced plans to extend its special committee's investigation period by another two months until May.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호