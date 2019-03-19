SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Joo Won Holds a Live Broadcast for the First Time After Being Discharged from the Military
[SBS Star] Joo Won Holds a Live Broadcast for the First Time After Being Discharged from the Military

Korean actor Joo Won held a live broadcast for the first time since his military enlistment about two years ago.

On March 18, Joo Won took his time to communicate with fans via a live broadcast.

As soon as the broadcast began, Joo Won excitedly said, "I have completed my military service. Time really flies! It sometimes feels strange to be walking around the outside world again, but I'm glad to be back to the society."

After saying he had missed his fans a lot, Joo Won commented with a laugh, "I want to read your comments, but they are going up way too fast."Joo WonThen, Joo Won told fans what he has been up to recently.

Joo Won said, "I've been going over some scripts. I'm a bit careful about making any decisions though. I want to make a comeback with the best sort of drama as possible."

He continued, "Today, I went to shoot some new profile photos. I wanted to look more mature in these new photos. Hopefully, I looked the way I wanted. I'm looking forward to checking them out."Joo WonLastly, he smiled and said, "It won't be long until you get busy. I'm going to be busy soon, and so you are you. Start preparing yourself!"Joo WonJoo Won completed his national mandatory duty in the military on February 5.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Joo Won' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star) 
