[SBS Star] 4 Celebrities Who Remind the Public of Their First Crush
[SBS Star] 4 Celebrities Who Remind the Public of Their First Crush

Every now and then, there is that one girl in class who can light up the entire room with just her presence.

These girls usually receive a tremendous love and attention from both genders whether they are in middle school or high school.

But what is truly special about them other than their breathtaking appearance is the vibe they give off and their personality.

Even though they do not look exactly the same, there is one thing that they all have in common―having the most beautiful smile in the world.

Let's take a look at these four celebrities who made the public to relive their school days through the characters they play.

1. Cho Bo Ah
Cho Bo AhCho Bo Ah
2. YUNA of ITZY
YUNAITZY YUNA
3. Park Bo Young
Park Bo YoungPark Bo Young
4. Suzy
SuzySuzy(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS, Online Community, 'Spinel CAM' 'ITZY' YouTube, MEGABOX, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
