SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS & ARMY Get a Shout Out on 'The Simpsons'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS & ARMY Get a Shout Out on 'The Simpsons'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.19 10:12 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS & ARMY Get a Shout Out on The Simpsons!
K-pop boy group BTS and its fans ARMY were featured in a recent episode of 'The Simpsons'.

On March 17 episode of the long-running cartoon series 'The Simpsons', the Simpson family visited South Korea.
The SImpsonsThe family were seen walking down a street, and they pass a fried chicken restaurant with a sign on the window that says, "BTS here today!"
The SImpsonsAnother sign on the street reads, "Recruitment center for BTS ARMY."

Upon watching the episode, ARMYs around the world expressed their excitement to see 'The Simpsons' making references to both BTS and ARMY.

They commented, "The cartoon is basically the icon of American culture. This is amazing!", "BTS performing at a restaurant? I would love to go there.", "This is so funny." and more.
 

Meanwhile, BTS will make its long-awaited comeback on April 12 (KST) with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.
BTSThe group is scheduled to unveil its comeback performance on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' on April 13 (local time).

(Credit= 'Bangtanie Pabo' YouTube, FOX The Simpsons, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호