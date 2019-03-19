[SBS Star] BTS & ARMY Get a Shout Out on 'The Simpsons'!

K-pop boy group BTS and its fans ARMY were featured in a recent episode of 'The Simpsons'.On March 17 episode of the long-running cartoon series 'The Simpsons', the Simpson family visited South Korea.The family were seen walking down a street, and they pass a fried chicken restaurant with a sign on the window that says, "BTS here today!"Another sign on the street reads, "Recruitment center for BTS ARMY."Upon watching the episode, ARMYs around the world expressed their excitement to see 'The Simpsons' making references to both BTS and ARMY.They commented, "The cartoon is basically the icon of American culture. This is amazing!", "BTS performing at a restaurant? I would love to go there.", "This is so funny." and more.Meanwhile, BTS will make its long-awaited comeback on April 12 (KST) with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.The group is scheduled to unveil its comeback performance on NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' on April 13 (local time).(Credit= 'Bangtanie Pabo' YouTube, FOX The Simpsons, 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)