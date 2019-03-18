[SBS Star] Times When Red Velvet IRENE Melted Fans' Hearts with Her Cuteness

When people look at IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, they tend to think that she is coldhearted.This is due to an unintended icy look that she has.Her personality is quite the opposite though―she is quiet, but very bubbly at the same time.Whenever IRENE lets this bubbly side of herself out, she wins fans' hearts within a second.Sometimes, her overloading cuteness makes it hard to believe that she will turn 29 years old in just about 10 days.Let's have a look at these cute moments of IRENE below!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, MBC, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)