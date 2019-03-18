SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Police to Request Arrest Warrant for Jung Joon Young
[SBS Star] Police to Request Arrest Warrant for Jung Joon Young

2019.03.18
[SBS Star] Police to Request Arrest Warrant for Jung Joon Young
Police has officially sought an arrest warrant for K-pop artist Jung Joon Young.

On March 18, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency stated that they have requested 'Burning Sun' employee 'Kim' and Jung Joon Young's arrest warrant.

It has been six days since he was booked for filming and distributing hidden camera sex videos, and four days since he returned to Korea for investigation.
정준영Jung Joon Young's first questioning took place on March 14, where he was questioned for 21 hours regarding charges of obtaining and circulating hidden camera footage.

Police revealed earlier today that they have summoned Jung Joon Young for the second round of questioning the night before.

The videos were shared in a certain group chatroom that include male celebrities and their non-celebrity friends.
정준영 · 승리 · 최종훈In the chatroom, the participants―including SEUNGRI (former BIGBANG) and Choi Jong Hoon (former FTISLAND)―allegedly solicited prostitution, talked about bribing the authority, and more.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
