[SBS Star] DAESUNG·TAEYANG Looking Safe and Sound Together in the Army

In light of SEUNGRI's departure from K-pop boy group BIGBANG, recent photos of DAESUNG and TAEYANG garnered attention from the public.Recently, photos of DAESUNG and TAEYANG from the army surfaced online.In the photos, the two BIGBANG members are taking part in a military event, having a mini fan signing session for their fellow soldiers.Since SEUNGRI has become a hot topic for the various allegations and controversies surrounding him and his business, fans expressed their relief to see the other two looking happy and healthy.Fans commented, "I miss them so badly. More than ever.", "Reminds me of good old BIGBANG days... Things are getting out of control.", "I miss their voice, their stage, everything.", and more.Meanwhile, both DAESUNG and TAEYANG are expected to be discharged from duty in December 2019.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)