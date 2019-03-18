[SBS Star] This Is What Happens When JUNGKOOK Throws Away His Charisma on Stage

Everybody knows how charismatic K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK gets when he performs on stage.Whenever he performs, JUNGKOOK almost seems to put a different set of himself on.However, he is not always like that―JUNGKOOK actually sometimes turns into the cutest puppy on stage as well.Most of the time, this side of JUNGKOOK can be seen when he is interacting with his fellow members and fans.ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) love the charismatic side of JUNGKOOK, but they surely also love JUNGKOOK cutely behaving on stage.Take a look at these images below!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)