SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO to Enlist Next Month; Possibly Joining Marine Corps
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO to Enlist Next Month; Possibly Joining Marine Corps

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.18 16:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO to Enlist Next Month; Possibly Joining Marine Corps
MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee is getting ready for his upcoming military enlistment.

On March 18, it was reported that MINHO is expected to enlist in the military in mid-April.
MINHOMINHO reportedly applied to join the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and is waiting on the final result.
MINHOA source from SHINee's management agency stated, "MINHO has planned to enlist in the Marine Corps for a long time. He will be entering the military in mid-April in whichever way the result comes out."

The source added, "MINHO is looking forward to fulfilling his mandatory military duty as part of the Marine Corps."
MINHOMeanwhile, MINHO's upcoming film 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' is scheduled to hit theaters this year.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호