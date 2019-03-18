[SBS Star] SHINee MINHO to Enlist Next Month; Possibly Joining Marine Corps

MINHO of K-pop boy group SHINee is getting ready for his upcoming military enlistment.On March 18, it was reported that MINHO is expected to enlist in the military in mid-April.MINHO reportedly applied to join the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and is waiting on the final result.A source from SHINee's management agency stated, "MINHO has planned to enlist in the Marine Corps for a long time. He will be entering the military in mid-April in whichever way the result comes out."The source added, "MINHO is looking forward to fulfilling his mandatory military duty as part of the Marine Corps."Meanwhile, MINHO's upcoming film 'Jangsa-ri 9.15' is scheduled to hit theaters this year.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)