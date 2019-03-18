[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Speaks to Fans for the First Time After Choi Jong Hoon's Scandal & Departure

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's member Lee Hong Gi shared his feelings for the first time after his former fellow member Choi Jong Hoon's scandal and departure.On March 17, Lee Hong Gi's solo concert 'I AM' took place in Hong Kong.During the opening of the concert, Lee Hong Gi first apologized to fans about the band's concert being canceled in Hong Kong.Lee Hong Gi said, "FTISLAND was scheduled to hold a concert here, but it was canceled. I'm so sorry about that. It's just me, but at least I've come for you."He went on, "Today's concert will go differently to FTISLAND's concert. I'm sure it will be fun though. I'm fully aware of the concerns that you guys have at the moment. Please don't worry. FTISLAND will continue to hold concerts in the future."Towards the end of the concert, Lee Hong Gi indirectly mentioned Choi Jong Hoon's scandal and departure from the band.He said, "Lots of things happened recently. I know. What I want to say is that I have not changed, and want to carry on doing music and share it with you."Previously on March 14, Choi Jong Hoon departed FTISLAND following his recent big scandal involving drunk driving, police bribery, and watching/filming sex videos.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skullhong12' Instagram, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)