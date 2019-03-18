[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Sends a Sincere Letter to Fans Following His Drama's Finale

Actor Lee Jong Suk wrote a letter to his fans following the conclusion of his recent drama.On March 17, Lee Jong Suk took his personal social media account to share his feelings upon wrapping up his drama 'Romance Is A Bonus Book' in success.His letter reads as follows:Dear my loving fans.Thank you for loving and supporting 'Cha Eun-ho' (Lee Jong Suk's character in the drama).I think it has already been 10 years since I met you as an actor.I am also getting used to this time of unfamiliarity without me, but I felt like I never said a proper farewell to you, so I'm writing this letter.People say there are many things in the world that are special because they are not special, and I think I am one of them.I only become special thanks to you, so I hoped this drama would be like a gift to you.So I thought harder about how I should deliver my character, and I changed my hairstyles and outfits multiple times to show you as much as I could. Did you like it?Now that it's over, I'm a little bit sad that I wasn't able to do better.What I know for sure is that I've learned to relax a little more as I act, and to bring forth everything that I have while portraying 'Cha Eun-ho'.There was a time when I kept feeling disappointed in myself based on the simple desire to do better which ended up weighs me down.But through this drama, I learned how to just softly melt into my character.I started looking at things differently and I also feel like I have matured a little more.My gratitude cannot be expressed in words, since I'm the one who received such a big gift.I really miss you all, and I will probably miss you more as time goes by, but I will return to you slowly but surely.Like our screenwriter's remark, I will become a name you can think of when you're tired.I will become a tree who roots in your hearts with full of branches and leaves.I hope you all to stay healthy. I'm always loving you.Meanwhile, 'Romance Is A Bonus Book' aired its last episode on March 17, and Lee Jong Suk is currently serving his alternative military service since march 8.(Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)