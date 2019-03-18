SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Folding Arms Is the Hardest Thing to Do for EXO XIUMIN?
Fans are finding K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN folding his arms adorable. 

Recently, XIUMIN's fans discovered that XIUMIN always struggles to fold his arms and shared a few images to demonstrate what they exactly meant.

It usually does not take you long to fold your arms, because you just have to cross your arms over your chest.

For some reason though, XIUMIN seems to find doing that hard; it takes a lot longer for him to do it.XIUMINWhen XIUMIN folds his arms, his arms get lost in the air for a while before they settle down at a place where they have to be.

After looking at the images, fans are unable to stop going on about how cute this behavior is.

They commented, "I wasn't XIUMIN's fan, but I think I am now.", "Please don't practice folding your arms. Just keep doing this! It's so cute!", "Ahhh I think I'm going crazy. XIUMIN's too adorable.", and so on.XIUMIN
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'apricot_04_61' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
