[SBS Star] SEUNGRI·Jung Joon Young·Choi Jong Hoon Knew the Identity of Police Director All Along

[LEAD]The public is questioning whether some officials have involved in SEUNGRI and Jung Joon Young's scandal, turning a blind eye to crimes by high-profile celebrities.Allegations vary from personal inquiries to potential bribery in the process of running a club.For the personal inquiries, both the celebrities and the named police director denied their accusations.However, after thoroughly looking over the chatroom messages and contacting celebrities in person, we have acquired some circumstantial evidence contrary to their initial testimony.Kim Jong-won's exclusive report.[REPORT]FTISLAND member Choi Jong Hoon, after his 21 hours of police questioning.He was subjected to the questioning following allegations of secretly taking and sharing photos of women's body and of requesting the police to keep his DUI incident in February 2016 from being known to the public.Choi denied his alleged tie with the authority and his connection with the "Police General" mentioned in the group chatroom.[Reporter: How did you know the police director 'Yoon', the "Police General"?][Choi Jong Hoon: He has no relation to me.]However, SBS discovered some messages indicating that the majority of chatroom members already knew the existence of 'Yoon'.When we asked some of the chatroom members who the "Police General" is, one of them sent us a photo of a man.The photo was of the police director 'Yoon'.The chatroom members already had knowledge of Yoon's former employment at the Blue House, and that he enjoys golfing with Yuri Holdings' co-founder 'Yu', who worked as the link between the members and the police.Both the police director and Choi Jong Hoon denied their cozy ties, but it is highly likely that they have known each other for a long time.At the time, the police director did not work at Yongsan Police Station where Choi Jong Hoon's DUI case fell under; meaning that the probe must investigate the pathway of collusion to avoid potential media coverage.(SBS Star)