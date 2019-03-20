SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Presents a Whole New Look After Leaving Her Old Agency
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Tiffany Young surprised the public with her gorgeous new look.

Recently, a thread titled 'Tiffany Young's new look after leaving SM Entertainment' caught the eyes of many online.
Tiffany YoungIn the post, there were pictures of Tiffany Young who recently went blond and took the leap to get her name out there as an artist in the United States.
Tiffany YoungTiffany Young received an explosive response after unveiling her new look since it was not something that the public could have guessed and was vastly different from the looks she has shown for the past 12 years.

What was even more impressive than her major transformation was the change in her attitude since nothing looked the same starting from her posture to the way she talked.
Tiffany YoungTiffany YoungTiffany Young was so comfortable in her own skin whether she was sharing her beauty routine with her fans or posing in front of press in a fancy dress.

After seeing these pictures of Tiffany Young, her fans commented, "She's totally rocking her new look! Love the hair!", "Now that's what I'm talking about!", "Seriously, how can she look this pretty and charismatic at the same time?", and so on.
Tiffany YoungMeanwhile, Tiffany Young won 'Best Solo Breakout' award at the '2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards' which was held on March 15.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'tiffanyyoungofficial' Instagram, 'Vogue' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
