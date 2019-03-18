[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Film a Music Video This Week for Its March Comeback

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is planning to film a music video for its new title track this week.On March 18, one news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that BLACKPINK has confirmed to make a comeback in March.Shortly after the report was made, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment gave their response.The agency stated, "We cannot confirm the exact date for BLACKPINK's comeback yet, but the group will be filming a new music video this week."This new album will mark BLACKPINK's return in about nine months after 'SQUARE UP'.'SQUARE UP' was released last June, and the title track 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' as well as one of the side tracks 'Forever Young' swept numerous music charts around the globe at that time.Previously, Yang Hyun Suk―the head of YG Entertainment revealed that BLACKPINK's new album will be released in the second half of March.Since BLACKPINK will be filming its new music video this week as well, its comeback date is expected to be unveiled very soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)