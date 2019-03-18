[SBS Star] 2NE1 Members Boast Their Ongoing Friendship by Continuously Supporting Each Other

Park Bom, CL, DARA, and Minzy of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 showed off their ongoing friendship.On March 14, Park Bom gave an update on her life by uploading a photo on her social media account.In the photo, there was a bunch of beautiful flowers with a message written on a pink band.It was written, "To Bom, Bom, Bom. From CL, DARA, and Minzy." and a heart at the end of the message.Along with this photo, Park Bom wrote, "Our members sent me this. Thank you!"CL, DARA, and Minzy presumably sent this to Park Bom to congratulate her first solo comeback in eight years.Debuted in 2009, 2NE1 soon became one of the hottest K-pop girl groups in history with numerous hit songs including, 'FIRE', 'I DON'T CARE', and 'I AM THE BEST'.The four members decided to go their own ways in 2016, but have demonstrated their great friendship even after the group's disbandment.They were seen frequently meeting up, and continuously showing their support to each other in their own ways.Meanwhile, Park Bom released her new solo album 'Spring' on March 13.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'newharoobompark' 'dnation_official' Instagram, '2NE1' Facebook)(SBS Star)