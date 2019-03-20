SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Steals the Hearts of Everyone with Her Adorable Selfies
[SBS Star] IZ*ONE Jang Won Young Steals the Hearts of Everyone with Her Adorable Selfies

K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's member Jang Won Young earned a new title thanks to her amazing selfie skills―'Selfie goddess'.

Recently, a post titled 'Jang Won Young, the selfie goddess' drew attention online.
Jang Won YoungIn the post, there were numerous pictures of Jang Won Young beautifully smiling in front of a camera while showing off her girl-next-door charm.
Jang Won YoungJang Won Young appeared even more mature and sophisticated with her stage costume and stage makeup on.

Also, Jang Won Young cleverly utilized the items around her and tried to come up with a different pose every time she takes a picture as a master of a selfie.
Jang Won YoungFrom a lovely and adorable look to a hypnotizing and seductive look, it seemed like there was not a single concept that she cannot pull off.

Jang Won Young literally melted the hearts of everyone with her beautiful pictures which made some of her fans refer to her as "the definition of a selfie."
Jang Won YoungAfter seeing these pictures, her fans commented, "She looks even prettier in her selfies.", "It's like she was born to be a member of a K-pop girl group.", "Still can't believe the fact that she's only 14 years old.", and many more.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE announced that it will return to the stage on April 1 with the second mini album 'HEART*IZ'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'official_izone' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
