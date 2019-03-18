SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Uploads a Post In Remembrance of Late Actress Jang Ja Yeon
작성 2019.03.18
Actress Koo Hye Sun shared a touching post dedicated to the loving memory of her late co-star Jang Ja Yeon.

On March 17, Koo Hye Sun took her personal social media and shared an old poster of her drama 'Boys Over Flowers' (2009).
Koo Hye Sun, Jang Ja YeonThe actresses behind Koo Hye Sun in the poster are Cook Ji Yeon, Min Young Won, and Jang Ja Yeon.

In the caption, Koo Hye Sun wrote, "The unnie who used to fill my hands with hand warmers. The unnie that I regret I don't have a single photo with. Rest peacefully in heaven, beautiful person."

While Koo Hye Sun played the female lead 'Geum Jan-di', Jang Ja Yeon played one of the three "mean girls" named 'Sunny'.
Jang Ja YeonJang Ja Yeon took her own life in March 2009, leaving behind her final letter revealing that she had been forced to sexually escort government officials and business/media conglomerate owners.

At the time, the investigation into her death did not unveil the names in her letter, and only indicted her agency CEO and her manager.
Jang Ja YeonYears later, a petition was submitted to re-open the investigation in light of a witness coming forward―Jang Ja Yeon's former labelmate actress Yoon Ji Oh.
Yoon Ji Oh(Credit= KBS Boys Over Flowers, Yonhap News Agency, 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
