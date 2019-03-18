[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT YEONJUN·SOOBIN Burst Into Tears While Watching Their Debut Stage

YEONJUN and SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) burst into tears while watching their debut performances.On March 16, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment released a video of TXT members rehearsing and recording their debut performances.On this day, the members of TXT seemed a little nervous but more excited to be at a broadcast studio for the very first time.Every one of them performed with their best for pre-recorded performances, then later sat down to watch them together.As soon as they finished monitoring the last performance, YEONJUN teared up and started to cry.It seemed YEONJUN remembered all the hard times him and his fellow members had gone through up until then, and was also too happy to have his dream finally come true.While wiping off YEONJUN's tears, SOOBIN became tearful and began to cry as well.Since the other members were surprised to see SOOBIN cry, they said, "Whoa! I've never seen SOOBIN cry before!"SOOBIN shyly responded, "I'm not crying. It's just that some dust went into my eyes."They consoled YEONJUN and SOOBIN, and returned to the waiting room.Even after returning to the waiting room, SOOBIN continued to cry and said to the camera, "We're debuting."Meanwhile, TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' was unveiled on March 4 and its title track 'CROWN' is currently sweeping various music charts around the world.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL' YouTube)(SBS Star)