SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT YEONJUN·SOOBIN Burst Into Tears While Watching Their Debut Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT YEONJUN·SOOBIN Burst Into Tears While Watching Their Debut Stage

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.18 10:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT YEONJUN·SOOBIN Burst Into Tears While Watching Their Debut Stage
YEONJUN and SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) burst into tears while watching their debut performances.

On March 16, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment released a video of TXT members rehearsing and recording their debut performances.

On this day, the members of TXT seemed a little nervous but more excited to be at a broadcast studio for the very first time.TXTEvery one of them performed with their best for pre-recorded performances, then later sat down to watch them together.

As soon as they finished monitoring the last performance, YEONJUN teared up and started to cry. 

It seemed YEONJUN remembered all the hard times him and his fellow members had gone through up until then, and was also too happy to have his dream finally come true. TXTWhile wiping off YEONJUN's tears, SOOBIN became tearful and began to cry as well.

Since the other members were surprised to see SOOBIN cry, they said, "Whoa! I've never seen SOOBIN cry before!"

SOOBIN shyly responded, "I'm not crying. It's just that some dust went into my eyes."TXTThey consoled YEONJUN and SOOBIN, and returned to the waiting room.

Even after returning to the waiting room, SOOBIN continued to cry and said to the camera, "We're debuting."
 

Meanwhile, TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' was unveiled on March 4 and its title track 'CROWN' is currently sweeping various music charts around the world.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER OFFICIAL' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호