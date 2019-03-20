[SBS Star] SEULGI Amazes Fans with the Pictures of Red Velvet That She Took Herself

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI surprised the public with her amazing photography skills.Recently, SEULGI took her group's social media account and shared some pictures of the members which well-captured the unique vibe of a film camera.In the pictures, three members of Red Velvet including SEULGI, YERI, and JOY are showing off their jaw-dropping beauty.Each picture had its own charms and gave off a different vibe starting from the one with JOY holding chopsticks in her hand and the one with YERI staring at the camera with her glasses on.But what their fans liked the most about their pictures was that all of them looked so natural and unintended that they were able to get a glimpse of something that they wanted to know for a long time―their life behind stages.According to the caption SEULGI added, all the pictures were taken with SEULGI's film camera.Along with the pictures, SEULGI cutely wrote, "SEULGI's film camera. Click."This is not the first time for SEULGI showed off her impressive photography skills.Back in October 2018, she also caught the eyes of the public with the pictures she took with her film camera.Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently wrapped up its first North American tour 'Red Velvet 2nd Concert [REDMARE]' which was held in seven cities of the United States and Canada.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram)(SBS Star)