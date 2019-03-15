[SBS Star] "They Threw a Bottle of Urine at Them" The Song Triplets Experienced Racism in France

Korean actor Song Il Kook revealed that his three sons―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse experienced racism when they lived in France.On March 15, one media outlet Newsen unveiled an interview with Song Il Kook.In this interview, Song Il Kook mentioned what it was like living in France with his family for a year.Song Il Kook said, "We went through a lot there. Some people would swear at us on the street simply because we were Asians."He continued, "Once, Daehan, Minguk, and Manse were just playing on a playground. Some people threw a bottle of urine at them. I got so upset. I said as many curse words as I could at that time."There were difficult times, but Song Il Kook explained that he thinks it was a good idea for him to take the triplets to France.He said, "After appearing in 'The Return of Superman', lots of people recognized my boys. I believe it was healthier for the triplets to be out of the spotlight for a bit."The triplets featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.Daehan, Minguk, and Manse recently returned to Korea from France.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)