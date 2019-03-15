SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Talks About the Time When He Met Kim Soo Hyun
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Talks About the Time When He Met Kim Soo Hyun

작성 2019.03.15 17:30
Korean entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee talked about the time when he bumped into actor Kim Soo Hyun.

On March 14, Olive's television show 'Everyone's Kitchen' uploaded an unreleased video of the show online.

While making some food together in the kitchen, K-pop boy band FTISLAND's Lee Hong Gi said to Hwang Kwang Hee, "Hey, I heard that you bumped into Kim Soo Hyun when you were in the military!"Hwang Kwang HeeHwang Kwang Hee excitedly started telling a story, "I did! One day, I went to one beauty store on my day off. There was a really good-looking guy in the military uniform walking around the store. That guy was Kim Soo Hyun!"

Then, Hwang Kwang Hee asked Lee Hong Gi what Kim Soo Hyun had said about that day, as they are good friends.

Lee Hong Gi answered, "He told me that it was interesting. Kim Soo Hyun said, 'I don't know Kwang Hee well at all, but we spoke for like half an hour.'"Lee Hong GiHwang Kwang Hee responded, "Actually, I made a suggestion to Kim Soo Hyun. I asked if he would be interested in making a group together called '88-line'. You know, we are both born in 1988, so..."

Then, Hwang Kwang Hee commented, "Oh, why don't three of us hang out some time in the future? We can slowly get to know each other."Hwang Kwang HeeMeanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee discharged from the military last December, and Kim Soo Hyun is expected to complete his military service in about four months.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Olive Everyone's Kitchen, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
