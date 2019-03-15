SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Who Is the Youngest Member Among All K-pop Groups?
Yeseo of K-pop girl group Busters surprised the public with her age.

Recently, an online post titled 'The youngest member of all K-pop groups' drew a great deal of attention online.
YeseoIn the post, there were numerous pictures of Yeseo, a new member of Busters.

Yeseo was born in 2005, turned 14 this year, and joined Busters on February 1.
YeseoBut this is not the first time for her to meet the public through her work since she first made her debut as a child actress back in 2010 with MBC's drama 'Golden Fish'.

After making her debut as an actress, Yeseo made constant effort to prove her potential as an actress by taking a role in many dramas and films such as KBS' drama 'Brain' and the film 'Miracle in Cell No.7'.
YeseoIt only has been a month since she embarked on a new journey, but Yeseo is already garnering a tremendous attention thanks to her adorable appearance and unorthodox charms.

The public's expectation towards her next move has also skyrocketed since they cannot even imagine the things she would achieve in the next 5 or 10 years.
YeseoMeanwhile, Busters will kick off its tour in Brazil with the concert in Goiania which will be held on March 30.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Busters_idol' Twitter, 'busters_official' Instagram, Marbling E&M)

(SBS Star)  
