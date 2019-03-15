[SBS Star] Former Wanna One Ong Seong Wu Accidentally Calls His Fans 'Wannable'

저도 오늘 워너블을 봤기 때문에,.~(자연스럽)

(헉) pic.twitter.com/hDzvpSJgbl — 강다니엘 사랑해 랄게 (@kangdanielpick) 2019년 3월 14일

Ong Seong Wu, formerly of K-pop project boy group Wanna One, was seen sweating after accidentally calling his fans Wannable, which is the name of Wanna One's fan club.Recently, Ong Seong Wu turned on a live broadcast at night to wrap up the day with fans.On this day, Ong Seong Wu attended an event where many of his fans came to support him.Towards the end of the live broadcast, Ong Seong Wu said, "I hope you'll have a sweet dream tonight. I know that I will, because I saw Wannable today. Oh!"As soon as he realized that he referred to his fans as Wannable, Ong Seong Wu's eyes widened in shock and laughed awkwardly.Then, Ong Seong Wu corrected himself, "Because I saw you guys today."It seemed Ong Seong Wu hoped no fans heard him say it, but it was not impossible to take it back.Even after correcting himself, Ong Seong Wu could not hide his embarrassment and continued laughing with a blush.It is presumed that Ong Seong Wu made a mistake, as he had been calling his fans Wannable for a year and half until recently.This part of the video rapidly spread online, and fans have been commenting on how cute Ong Seong Wu's mistake and reaction were.Meanwhile, Wanna One ended its promotions with a 4-day final concert 'Therefore' in January.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ONG SEONG WU' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)