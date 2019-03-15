SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 5 Girl Group Members Who Have Incomparable Dancing Skills
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 5 Girl Group Members Who Have Incomparable Dancing Skills

One must possess the three following things in order to catch the eyes of the public on stage―their own unique vibe, jaw-dropping dancing skills, and an incredible voice.

However, most of them are not something that they can improve over the years, but rather it is something that they have to be born with from the beginning.

Time sure does fly while watching their beautiful physique and various facial expressions they display on stage.

For these reason, these members often take the role of a main dancer in a group since they can not only pull off the group's choreography exactly the way it was intended, but also take it to the next level by adding a few personal touches.

There is one thing that never changes whether they are dancing to their own songs, or doing a cover of other artists' tracks―the fact that they will always go beyond the public's expectation.

Let's take a look at these five girl group members who mesmerized their fans and others with their amazing dance moves!

1. Lee Chae Yeon of IZ*ONE
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG & JOY & SOOJIN & LISA

2. CHAERYEONG of ITZY
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG & JOY & SOOJIN & LISA
(CHAERYEONG is the one who has a brown hair and is wearing black crop top.)

3. JOY of Red Velvet
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG & JOY & SOOJIN & LISA

4. SOOJIN of (G)I-DLE
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG & JOY & SOOJIN & LISA

5. LISA of BLACKPINK
Lee Chae Yeon & CHAERYEONG & JOY & SOOJIN & LISA

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ITZY' 'Mera' 'VENDENGE' '비몽' YouTube, 'official.izone' 'OfficialItzy' 'RedVelvet' 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook, 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
