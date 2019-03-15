SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] DARA Spills Some Details Regarding Her Past Relationship with a Celebrity
K-pop artist DARA revealed how she secretly went on a date with another celebrity in the past.

On March 14 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sisters', singer Hwangbo, K-pop girl group Brown Eyed Girls' member JeA, and DARA were seen on a trip together.

While having a meal together at a restaurant, Hwangbo said, "People usually go to a coffee shop when they go on a blind date, right?"

DARA responded, "Well, yes, but they also go on a blind date in a car.", and her response surprised Hwangbo and JeA, as it was an unusual place to go on a blind date. DARADARA explained, "Back in 2011, my friend arranged a blind date for me with a male celebrity. You know that hair salon in Cheongdam-dong just past SM Entertainment? That's where I parked my car. We had our first date there."DARAAs Hwanbo and JeA asked more about it, DARA said, "We already knew each other, just not well enough. We decided to meet, because we had a feeling for one another. He was younger than I am."

Lastly, DARA added, "We used my car on our second date as well. It just wasn't possible for us to go to a coffee shop or restaurant, because we were worried about being recognized."
DARADebuted in 2009 as a member of girl group 2NE1, DARA spent busy days back in 2011. 

That year, 2NE1 promoted 'Lonely', 'I AM THE BEST', and 'Ugly', which were all major hits.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Sisters)

(SBS Star)  
